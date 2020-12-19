De decision nah changing de colour of de sky

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If somebody nah recognise de government, how can dat person be said to consent to de same government doing something. Is dah wah gat dem boys baffled. De ICJ seh how by virtue of signing de Geneva Agreement, Venezuela give consent to having de matter resolved through judicial settlement and since de ICJ is an organ of de United Nations, it mean dat dem give consent to de matter being heard there. Dem boys asking how a country could give consent to a court which it has never recognized and which it publicly stated dat it does not recognize.

But dat is how law is a complicated thing. So you gat to read the judgment to understand how to unravel dat puzzle. Dem judge however mek a point dat nobody nah hear about it. Dem seh dat a resolution by judicial settlement does not necessarily mean de end of de controversy.

In other words, leh we suppose dat Guyana win de case when it finish in de next 10 years. Dat does not mean dat Venezuela is going to withdraw its claim. All it means is dat Guyana gat de backing of international law on its side. But dat never stop de big and bad countries from doing what dey want. Dat too gat dem boys confused.

Dem boys seh dat de Prezzie talk about unity yesterday. But dem nah had none of de main Opposition party people in attendance. So much for national unity.

Dem boys seh at least Soulja Bai can seh how is he start de ball rolling but dat nah mean dat de ball is he own.

Talk half and try fuh find out how much money we gat to find fuh fight de case and wah difference it gan mek!