Cop on bail for allegedly raping relative, 13

Latest update December 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A policeman was on Wednesday placed on $150,000 bail for allegedly raping his 13-year-old cousin when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The defendant denied the charge which stated that during the month of December 2019, in Georgetown, he raped a child under the age of 16 while knowing, or could reasonably have been expected to know, that she is his cousin.
On November 25, the police officer made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rondell Weever and was not required to plead to the charge. He was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Chief Magistrate, who placed him on bail on his second court appearance.
The matter was then adjourned to December 28, 2020.
According to information, the child told investigators that last December, after she exited the shower and was heading to the bedroom. The defendant entered the bedroom a few moments later and raped her.
In October, the defendant made another attempt to sexually assault the child but she was able to record a short video of him trying to pull off her pants. The matter was reported and the defendant was arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.
