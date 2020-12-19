Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kennar Lewis boost Somerset Cavaliers

Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance from Guyanese Chandrapaul Hemraj and a fine half century from Kennar Lewis guided Somerset Cavaliers to a nine-wicket victory over Samp Army when the US T20 Open tournament continued at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

Hemraj picked up 2-10 off three overs as Samp Army posted 133-3 from the allotted 20 overs, batting first. Kunal Sehgal top scored for Samp Army with 61 which came off 55 balls and included four fours and two sixes, while Sanjay Stanley made 59 with three fours and two sixes.

Openers Hemraj and Lewis put on 94 to give their team a solid start. Lewis struck six fours and five sixes in a top score of 61, while Hemraj remained unbeaten on 50 off 25 balls with four fours and five sixes; Cavaliers won in 9.5 overs.

In another match, Atlanta Paramveers defeated 22 Yards by six wickets. 22 Yards made 111 all out in 18.5 overs, batting first. Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford scored 33 and Ahad Malik got 21; Wayne Parnell claimed 3-29, Khary Pierre took 2-19 and Akeal Hosein 2-19.

Atlanta Paramveers replied with 114-4 in 19.4 overs. Steven Taylor struck 46 not out and Chris Gayle 39; Dane Piedt captured 2-17.

Brampton Pacers beat Afghan Zwanan by four wickets. Batting first, Afghan Zwanan managed 133-9 from 20 overs. Paul Palmer made 45 not out and Cody Chetty 34; Mark Deyal took 2-18, Salman Nazar 2-20 and Junaid Siddiqui 2-25. Brampton Pacers responded with 135-6 in 18.5 overs. William Perkins scored 31 and Asad Zaidi 27 not out; Ronsford Beaton took 2-27.

22 Yards overcame Afghan Zwanan by seven wickets. Afghan Zwanan batted first and posted 102 all out in 19.4 overs. Opener Cody Chetty slammed three fours and two sixes in scoring 51 off 58 balls. Jasdeep Singh picked up 3-16 while Devendra Bishoo took 2-16; Ashmead had 2-26 and Asad Ali 2-25.

22 Yards replied with 103-3 in 14 overs. Guyanese Trevon Griffith stroked four fours and two sixes in an even 50 off 38 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Brampton Pacers beat Atlanta Paramveers by four runs. Brampton Pacers managed 157-8 from 20 overs. Williams Perkins led with 73 and Mark Deyal scored 62; Damian Ebanks bagged 5-13 and Akeal Hosein 2-34. Atlanta Paramveers responded with 153 all out in 19.5 overs. Rayad Emrit and Akeal Hosein made 41 apiece as Leonardo Julien grabbed 4-23 and Junaid Siddiqui 3-19.

US All Stars defeated Punjab Blues by nine wickets. Punjab Blues scored 115-7 from 20 overs, taking first strike. Gurinder Saini made 49 and Aditya Joshi 22 not out; Rajesh Sharma claimed 4-23.

US All Stars scored 116-1 from 11.3 overs in reply. Zeeshan Ashraf struck an unbeaten 73 while Zishawn Qureshi got 21.