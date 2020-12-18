Region 10 accounts for 21 of 26 newly recorded COVID-19 cases

Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) recording 21 of them.
Regions Six and Seven recorded one new case each while Region Four recorded three new cases.
This was presented in the ministry’s daily dashboard update, which shows the new total of confirmed cases increased to 6,042.
Further, the dashboard shows 644 patients in home isolation, 35 in institutional isolation and eight in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 70 persons are in institutional quarantine and 12 more persons have recovered. The total number of recoveries, according to the Ministry, is 5,197.
Dec 18, 2020Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will partner with Brazilian business and marketing consultancy Alabanquima to expand and tap into commercial opportunities for the Golden...
Dec 18, 2020
Dec 18, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Kaieteur News – What is shocking, sickening and psychologically twisted is that the AFC has held many of its second-tier... more
Kaieteur News – I want to provide some examples which prove how difficult it is going to be to bring the coronavirus... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]