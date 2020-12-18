Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Region 10 accounts for 21 of 26 newly recorded COVID-19 cases

Dec 18, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) recording 21 of them.
Regions Six and Seven recorded one new case each while Region Four recorded three new cases.
This was presented in the ministry’s daily dashboard update, which shows the new total of confirmed cases increased to 6,042.
Further, the dashboard shows 644 patients in home isolation, 35 in institutional isolation and eight in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 70 persons are in institutional quarantine and 12 more persons have recovered. The total number of recoveries, according to the Ministry, is 5,197.

 

Publisher's Note

