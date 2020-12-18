“Police told my son to say they found him on the road and rescued him.”

– mother of injured motorcyclist that was hit by police pickup

Kaieteur New s – A serious accident involving an 18-year-old motorcyclist of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, and a police pickup has brewed into a bigger issue, as relatives are now alleging that the police involved in the accident are trying to cover-up what took place.

On December 14, 2020, the police reported that at about 21:15 hrs. on Waterloo Access Road, West Coast Berbice, Morvin Narine was proceeding west along the southern side of the road on his motorcycle, while a police pickup, PVV 1662, driven by a Police Constable, 26, was proceeding in the same direction.

It was reported that the police patrol vehicle attempted to stop Narine on his motorcycle, but instead collided into the left side rear of the said motorcycle causing Narine to fall unto the road surface.

He received injuries to his left foot during that accident and other minor lacerations about his arms and leg, was picked up by the police vehicle and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He sustained a fractured leg, doctors said after examination.It was also reported by the police that a breathalyzer test was done on the teen and it read 278 and 208 respectively.

However, days after the accident, the relatives are saying that the police are trying to cover up the accident to make it appear that they did not hit Narine, but rather that they found him on the road and rescued him.

Mother of the teen, Vanita Sukdeo, disclosed that on the day of the accident when the police vehicle hit her son, they asked that he say that he fell from his motorcycle and that they found him and assisted him.

She disclosed that after some back and forth between her son and the police, he told them that he was in pain and they agreed to take him to the hospital but while on their way to the hospital they stopped at the Fort Wellington Police Station and was again trying to coerce her son to say that he fell from his bike.

Because he wanted to go the hospital, he agreed to say what they told him to.

“They give him a paper and told him to sign. When he reached at the hospital, he said he asked them if he can call me and the police dialled my number on the phone and someone on the phone said something wrong with my son. My son was shouting out in the background that ‘the police want me to lie, they knock me down’ and the phone cut off,” she disclosed.

The woman said that when they arrived at the hospital, they saw their son with a leg injury and was subsequently told by him what the police demanded of him.

The following day, she said they decided to go to the Fort Wellington Station to file a report about the incident “but nobody wanted to take our report.”

She added that they were given a difficult time and they asked to speak with the officer in charge and was told he was not around, but they waited. Eventually a senior traffic rank spoke with them and took their report and he also visited the scene and took pictures.

“He take our number and said he will get back to us but we never heard from him. Later in the day we spoke to Mr. Harry Gill (Member of Parliament) and he gave us assurance that the matter will be looked into,” she said.

The woman is seeking justice for her son and is afraid that the accident will be swept under the carpet since the police are involved.

“These people trying to cover up this thing, they marked an X far away from where the accident happen. Me know me son would never tell me lie, he was on a street and they drive and hit him down. They could have killed him. I want an investigation to be launched,” Michael Narine, father of the teen said.

Kaieteur News was also informed by the victim that he was not under the influence of alcohol that night as is stated in the police report. The teen was also without any legal documents.