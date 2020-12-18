Playing de victim when yuh wrang!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De oldest trick in de book is fuh play de victim when yuh in de wrong. Dem boys seh…no name, no warrant…but everybody know who it is dat when yuh wrang and yuh get ketch, the best defence is to play de victim. Dem boys does gat to laugh at how people does try dem old tricks wah any fool can spot from a mile away.

But sometimes if yuh smart enough, de victim does get de upperhand. Like de time, a student decide to sit next to his teacher at de lunch table. De teacher get vex and tell de student, ‘A swan can’t be friends with a pig.’

‘Then I shall fly on,’ replied the student with a smile.

The teacher was clearly embarrassed and decided to fail the student.

At the oral exam, the teacher asked him a tricky question: “You’re walking on a road and you find two bags. One contains gold, the other cleverness. Which bag do you choose?”

“The gold.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t agree. I’d choose cleverness because that’s more important than money.”

“Everyone would choose what they don’t have,” says the student.

The teacher turns red, and he’s so angry, he writes “ass” on the student’s paper. The student leaves without looking at the paper. However, he returns shortly, gives back his paper and says, “Excuse me sir, you signed my paper, but you forgot to give me my grade!”

Talk half and nah try fuh play victim fuh attract public sympathy!