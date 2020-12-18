Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man feared dead after house found with blood stains

Dec 18, 2020 News

Feared dead or missing: Answar Stoll.

Kaieteur News – A man is now feared dead by his family members after they reportedly found his home ransacked and with blood stains on the walls and floors.
Feared dead or missing is Answar Stoll, of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The man’s cousin, Alicia Williams in a Facebook post, stated that family members have not heard from Stoll since November 15.
The man was reportedly last seen in Georgetown on November 13. Phone calls to him went on unanswered. Worried, they claimed that they visited his home in the company of police ranks on Wednesday but he was not found.
Alicia went on to state that his house appeared to be ransacked. She said that there were also blood stains on the walls and floors.
His personal belongings including phone, documents, and ID card were missing but his house keys were located.
Family members are now seeking the public’s assistance for information on his whereabouts.
Commander of the Police Division, Linden Isles, promised Kaieteur News that he will look into the matter today.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF signs up Brazil’s Alabanquima for 2021 Golden Jaguars marketing deal

GFF signs up Brazil’s Alabanquima for 2021 Golden Jaguars marketing...

Dec 18, 2020

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will partner with Brazilian business and marketing consultancy Alabanquima to expand and tap into commercial opportunities for the Golden...
Read More
Dominoes Fiesta set for Turning Point SC next weekend

Dominoes Fiesta set for Turning Point SC next...

Dec 18, 2020

AAG to discuss Developmental Meet with Covid-19 Task Force

AAG to discuss Developmental Meet with Covid-19...

Dec 18, 2020

Demerara Inter Association cricket

Demerara Inter Association cricket

Dec 17, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 17, 2020

New Amsterdam Mayor recognises outstanding cyclist

New Amsterdam Mayor recognises outstanding

Dec 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]