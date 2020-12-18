Man feared dead after house found with blood stains

Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A man is now feared dead by his family members after they reportedly found his home ransacked and with blood stains on the walls and floors.
Feared dead or missing is Answar Stoll, of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The man’s cousin, Alicia Williams in a Facebook post, stated that family members have not heard from Stoll since November 15.
The man was reportedly last seen in Georgetown on November 13. Phone calls to him went on unanswered. Worried, they claimed that they visited his home in the company of police ranks on Wednesday but he was not found.
Alicia went on to state that his house appeared to be ransacked. She said that there were also blood stains on the walls and floors.
His personal belongings including phone, documents, and ID card were missing but his house keys were located.
Family members are now seeking the public’s assistance for information on his whereabouts.
Commander of the Police Division, Linden Isles, promised Kaieteur News that he will look into the matter today.
