Linden grieves as former Mayor, Stanley Smith, dies

By Enid Joaquin

Kaieteur News – Former Mayor of Linden, Stanley Smith, known to some as ‘Stan’/’Dile’/’Jacks’, passed away Wednesday quietly at his Richmond Hill, Linden home, after a brief illness.

He was the proprietor of Jacs Restaurant, Snackette and Bakery and would have served as Mayor of Linden from 1996 to 2003.

Smith also served the bauxite industry in a senior capacity at Bermine.

He later served as Manager of the Linden Shopping Plaza, before launching out to establish Jacs, with his wife Jacqueline. The couple worked and built the business, making it the most popular bakery and restaurant in the mining Town.

The hardworking businessman, who hailed from Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, employed scores of Lindeners at his business over the years.

One of his ‘countrymen’, Jocelyn Morian, has this to say about Smith: “I remembered him playing games – outdoors and indoors. Always well-dressed for the game being played.

What was significant about him, and inspired me to study the behaviour of residents of Kwakwani, was an elections of executives for the Bermine Workers’ Club. Smith was running for re-election as President, on an excellent record. His minutes of meetings and financial reports were up to date. There was equipment for every sport played at that time, and everything was in order. However, it was felt by a certain influential group, that he had been there too long, and needed to be replaced.”

Morian recalled that certain accusations were subsequently levelled against Smith, who was later defeated at the elections.

“What I witnessed after, was a downward spiral of everything. It was like nothing was ever there before.”

He alluded to Smith’s reaction afterward quoting him as saying: “”I was accused of stealing the club money! But the bar was always well stocked, there were always equipment available for games and the books were always in order. I am out, but what happening now?”

The accusations were baseless and used by those who were determined that Smith should not be returned as President of the Club, Morian posited.

He added further: “When I reflect on someone like Stan Smith aka Dile, I still see hope for youths of Kwakwani. There are still those around, whose life story can be an inspiration to propel our growth. Rest in peace, Stan Smith!”