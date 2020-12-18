Heavy wind blows down guard hut at President’s home, injuring guards

Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A presidential guard might have broken his leg yesterday, after a heavy wind uprooted a guard hut with him inside and blew it some 15 feet away.
The constable was at the time guarding the residence of President Irfaan Ali’s at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to police, the guard hut was blown away around 09:15hrs.
Kaieteur News learnt that the constable, armed with an Ak-47 rifle, was sitting in a chair inside of the hut which was planted on the sea dam at the Leonora foreshore.
He was reportedly working a three-hour shift and was waiting to be relieved.
At 09:15hrs, a strong wind blew and the guard hut was carried some 15 feet away with the guard inside. The shed had dislodged and the constable was injured. He had to be assisted by his colleague who had come to relieve him and others.
He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors there suspected that he suffered a fractured leg. X-rays were conducted immediately.
Some hours later, a statement was made by the President informing the nation that the constable was transferred to a private institution.
Ali stated, “Due to an unfortunate incident, which occurred on the perimeter of my residence at Leonora this morning, two presidential guards on duty sustained injuries after high winds dislodged the guard hut in which they were stationed. My team was immediately dispatched and the injured ranks were taken to the hospital and later transferred to a private institution for further treatment. While I have been assured that their injuries are not life threatening, I will personally check in with the ranks following Cabinet meeting today. I wish them a speedy recovery.”
Dec 18, 2020Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will partner with Brazilian business and marketing consultancy Alabanquima to expand and tap into commercial opportunities for the Golden...
Dec 18, 2020
Dec 18, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Kaieteur News – What is shocking, sickening and psychologically twisted is that the AFC has held many of its second-tier... more
Kaieteur News – I want to provide some examples which prove how difficult it is going to be to bring the coronavirus... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]