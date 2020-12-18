GFF signs up Brazil’s Alabanquima for 2021 Golden Jaguars marketing deal

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will partner with Brazilian business and marketing consultancy Alabanquima to expand and tap into commercial opportunities for the Golden Jaguars brand of the Guyana senior men’s national team.

The Golden Jaguars have achieved global recognition in recent years, qualifying for Guyana’s first appearance at the men’s Concacaf Gold Cup and performing in front of millions of viewers around the world on live television during the 2019 tournament. The team is set to grace the Gold Cup stage again in 2021, competing in the newly-created preliminary rounds in the United States in July.

The partnership with Alabanquima will last for an initial 12 months. The Brazilian firm is run by Flavio Waltz and Marcelo De Paulos who have more than 25 years in combined experience in the field, including working with Brazilian drinks giant Ambev, state-owned oil company Petrobas, former Brazilian football star Ronaldo’s 9ine company and the legendary Botafogo football club.

“The Golden Jaguars continue to make all of Guyana proud and, in the process, they have lifted the profile and visibility of our beautiful country. It is only fitting that we now endeavour to capitalise on this success by pursuing every opportunity to commercialise the programme,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

“Our partnership with Alabanquima is one additional chapter in our ongoing efforts to fully professionalize the GFF national team programme. We are very excited about what the future holds for our beloved Golden Jaguars and we stand prepared to work closely with our new partner to unleash their true potential,” he said.

Under the agreement, the goal of the Brazilian firm will be to secure partners and sponsors to support the men’s national team during the 2021/22 season, with a particular focus on its second consecutive appearance at the Gold Cup as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“Alabanquima is honoured with the great opportunity to work with the Guyana Football Federation and with the chance to improve the Guyana-Brazil partnership,” said Alabanquima Managing Director Flavio Waltz. “During our first meeting, it was possible to acknowledge the Golden Jaguars’ great potential and the truly inspirational leadership of Wayne Forde and his board of directors.”

“Alabanquima’s team is going to dedicate our best efforts to help the World Cup dream come true, step-by-step, like a long-distance run. Finally, it is not only about football. It is about Guyana. It is about the people. And it is about working for the development of a wonderful country,” he said.