Drinking buddies return part of stolen cash they took from drunk miner

Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – After confessing to robbing a drunken man, the three captured bandits later returned a part of the stolen cash to the police.
The victim is identified as Trevon France, 42, a gold miner of Mabaruma Settlement, North West District.
According to the information received, the incident occurred at around 21:30 hrs. on Tuesday at Itaballi Landing, Mazaruni River.
Reports are that France received his salary after work and later went at the ‘Pink Shop,’ which is located at the landing. It was there he met the three suspects, Jairam Gobin, 28; Ameer Mohamed, 26; and a 15-year-old suspect, and they began consuming alcohol.
France then got intoxicated and later left to go to the room he was staying in. Based on information received, on his way to the room, the suspects blocked his path and allegedly robbed him of $600,000 along with two ounces of raw gold. They then escaped.
The matter was reported to the police and all three suspects were arrested.
One of the suspects, Gobin allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators that he only took $125,000 worth of cash from the victim, which was shared with the other two.
Kaieteur News was told that $75,000 was later turned over to the police.
Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.
