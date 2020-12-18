Battered Canje girl, 6, placed in the care of father

– mental evaluation of mother ordered

Kaieteur News – The office of the Director of Public Prosecution has advised that the six-year-old who was beaten unconscious by her mother, Dhrupattie Balkarran, of Geod Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, be placed in the custody of her father, Steve Ramsarran.

The DPP also recommended that a mental evaluation be done on the suspect and upon the completion of the evaluation, a report be submitted and sent back for further advice.

Ramsarran, the father of the child, had told Kaieteur News that while his daughter is awake, she is unable to eat and is speaking very little. He added that he also has another daughter with the suspect and that child lives with him after they separated.

The mother of the toddler confessed to beating her daughter with a piece of wood until she was unconscious. The child was then left in a swampy area under a mango tree in Geod Bananen Land, East Canje, a location not far from where the child lives.

That confession sent shockwaves throughout the country with anger and empathy.

The suspect claimed that on Sunday she took her daughter on a walk a short distance away from their home at Geod Bananen Village. The little girl started to play in the nearby bushes.

She told investigators that she yelled at the child to stop playing in the bushes. After not being heeded, the mother said she grabbed a piece of wood and dealt the girl several lashes.

She said she beat her daughter until she became unconscious, and then left her under a mango tree. She then returned and reported to her parents who live in the same yard, but a different household, that her daughter was missing.

Ramsarran was separated from Balkarran and lived in the city but would visit the child.

It was on Sunday that the father was scheduled to spend quality time with his daughter and had made contact with the mother sometime around 08:00 hrs. to indicate that he will be picking up the child. According to the mother, she prepared the child for her father to pick her up and left her in the yard playing.

At the time, the child’s grandmother who was at her home doing chores saw her about 11:30 hrs. However, at about 12:30 hrs. when the grandfather made checks for her, he did not find her.

A search party was immediately formed by relatives and friends.

It was during the search that the child’s grandfather found her submerged in a swampy area, about five hundred feet away from the house, covered in mud. She had cuts about her face and body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was admitted and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remains.

A number of organizations are reaching out to the father and girl.