An AFC parliamentarian openly called for ethnic partition

Kaieteur News – What is shocking, sickening and psychologically twisted is that the AFC has held many of its second-tier leaders accountable for complaints made against them. But the AFC has never asked its top leaders to explain depraved behaviour that no political party in a democratic country would tolerate.

This insane degeneration reminds me of my youthful days in the WPA, where one of the top leaders wanted to sex and did sex with every person wearing a skirt and there was never, never any discussion in the WPA’s war-room about the danger it can bring to the WPA. Unfortunately for Walter Rodney, President Burnham was blackmailing a top WPA leader. Security breaches in the WPA would have been natural. It had to be if one of your leaders is sexing all over the place. Surely state security agents could not be sleeping. These are things that I would never write about unless the person is no longer on earth.

In one of the virtual meetings between the AFC’s management committee which is the main decision-making body outside of the national executive committee, an African leader in the AFC called for Indians and Africans to have separate existence in our country. The person did not use the word partition as I have in the caption of this column.

Not one person at that meeting objected except Dr. Vincent Adams, who rejected the racial fulcrum of the exhortation citing two fundamental premises – his mother was Indian and there is too much integration between ethnic groups to ask for separation. I have studied Guyanese politics my entire life. I have experienced it all my life. I say with forceful emphasis, if that advocacy was made inside the PPP and PNC, many mandarins would have got up from their seats and voices would have been raised.

Look where the call for separation came from. A party that you thought was the most multi-racial in Guyana since the break-up of the united PPP in the 1950s with Burnham and Jagan at the helm. Not one of those generals in the AFC army showed revulsion to that sociological thesis except Dr. Adams. What is the explanation? The answer revolves around Freudian analysis. The election rigging and what was perceived to be the loss of African state power brought out what was deeply buried in the Freudian structure of that person. That person saw him/her as always an African before being Guyanese. The election crisis simply brought it to the surface.

So what happens next? The ball is in the court of Guyanese journalism. I am not going to name the person. I am not going up the steps of the High Court at my age. The editors and journalists have to do what journalism compels them to do. In a troubled land bedeviled by ethnic strife for 70 years, journalism owes it to the people of Guyana to identify their leaders who want to break up Guyana.

In this county, a sitting MP who is in fact inside the hierarchy of his/her party voiced a preference for the ethnic separation of the Guyanese territory, and no media house, no other political party, no one from civil society has entered a debate with this person about that untenable position generated from a dangerous temperament.

But look at the juxtaposition. Roshan Khan is under fire for a remark far less harmful. Other persons are being criticized for far less evil adumbrations in the newspapers. It is interesting to note that when Dr. Adams offered reasons for his rejection, the AFC bigwig was unmoved. It was disturbing to know that as Dr. Adams defended the cultural and sociological integrity of Guyana, not one person in that virtual meeting joined him. Indeed we are dealing with evil inside the AFC.

I have personal regrets about my support for the AFC that would live with me until I die. I think the biggest regret I made in life is to have been associated with the AFC. For that I offered an apology to my family, friends, all the other political parties and every single Guyanese in and outside of this land. But how can humans see into the future?

I voted for Lennox Shuman in the 2020 election because I think all Guyanese owe it to the Indigenous people to have them empowered. Why should anyone who voted for Shuman be blamed if he turns out to be a colossal disappointment? I have to live everyday with the brutal fact that I have contributed to the physiology of the AFC. I am not a religious person but if God does exist he will have to forgive me.

