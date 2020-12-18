Abused woman strangled, man confesses

By: Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – The lifeless body of a Cummings Lodge woman who has been constantly subjected to abuse by relatives was found last Friday.

The 53-year-old woman, Marilyn Singh, who also goes by the name ‘Miss Jean’, was found dead and naked in her Eight Street, South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara home at around 08:00hrs by her brother, Rohit Singh, a security guard.

The woman was living with her father and Singh, wife and step-children.

Yesterday, the police revealed that after finding her body, the brother reported her death at the Turkeyen Police Station and the scene was subsequently visited by police ranks. They said that upon their inspection, they noticed no marks of violence on the woman’s body and it was then taken for a post mortem examination which revealed that she died of blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation as a result of manual strangulation.

The police disclosed that a 46-year-old security guard of the same area was arrested yesterday and is currently in police custody.

Kaieteur News was also informed that the male suspect is the husband of the woman’s step-niece who allegedly constantly abused her, He reportedly confessed to killing the woman.

Based on reports received, the man claimed that he shared a relationship with “Miss Jean”.

He claimed that she let him in the house and they later engaged in sexual intercourse. During intercourse the man claimed, “Miss Jean” hit her head and decided not to continue, and despite her refusal, he insisted.

After constantly denying him, he claimed that he became angry and he strangled her. He then left her body which was later discovered by the relative.

This publication reported several months ago that the dead woman had suffered a brutal attack allegedly at the hands of the very step-niece. She was beaten with a spade, had her body lacerated and a tooth was left painfully sticking through her chin.

The woman was found lying helpless on the road and public-spirited neighbours had taken her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she received treatment and was later discharged.

After the incident, a non-profit organization, ‘Mommy’s Corner’, headed by Madonna Ghanie, cared for the woman.

The woman had even expressed fear of returning home since the niece was constantly threatening her after the incident. She was taken in by a concerned neighbour.

Ghanie had told Kaieteur News that for years the relatives abused ‘Miss Jean’ and took away her money that she obtained as a domestic worker. They even threatened her while she was rendering the woman assistance.

The matter was also reported to the Turkeyen Police Station with the assistance of Ghanie, which led to an arrest warrant being put out for the niece. She was later taken to court.

At the first hearing, the niece was a no-show, but a second court hearing was scheduled for today.

Ghanie told Kaieteur News that it is unfortunate that Miss Jean succumbed days before her court hearing.

However, she will be attending to ensure ‘Miss Jean’ gets her justice.

Ghanie said she is angered about how the police approached ‘Miss Jean’s situation dating back to the assault that occurred months ago and even their investigations of her death.

Additionally, Ghanie shared that Miss Jean’s birthday is this coming Sunday and she was walking around the neighbourhood reminding persons about it. That was the last time they saw her alive.