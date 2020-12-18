Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

A major eyesore by West Berbice business

Dec 18, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A popular businessman is being accused of dumping his waste oil and filters from his many vehicles and equipment in this drain at Bushlot, West Coast Berbice. The dumping is evident at a place called Middle Dam, Line Top (one the left side). There are three facilities with equipment there, and residents are saying that they have been complaining to the NDC, but in vain.

 

