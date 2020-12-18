A major eyesore by West Berbice business

Latest update December 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A popular businessman is being accused of dumping his waste oil and filters from his many vehicles and equipment in this drain at Bushlot, West Coast Berbice. The dumping is evident at a place called Middle Dam, Line Top (one the left side). There are three facilities with equipment there, and residents are saying that they have been complaining to the NDC, but in vain.
Dec 18, 2020Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will partner with Brazilian business and marketing consultancy Alabanquima to expand and tap into commercial opportunities for the Golden...
Kaieteur News – What is shocking, sickening and psychologically twisted is that the AFC has held many of its second-tier... more
Kaieteur News – I want to provide some examples which prove how difficult it is going to be to bring the coronavirus... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
