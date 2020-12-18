12 years for Kildonan man who lit fire that killed father

Kaieteur News – Colin Ross, 57, a farmer, of Kildonan, Corentyne, Berbice, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing his father.

Ross, an ex-police sergeant, was on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Berbice High Court. He is accused of killing his 82-year-old father; Rudolph Ross called ‘Uncle Bruce’ on April 10, 2017.

The deceased was a former overseer in the Bush Lot/Kildonan area.

The younger Ross is accused of causing the elderly man’s demise during the course of a fire in furtherance of arson, in relation to a dwelling house at their Lot 14 Kildonan, Corentyne, Berbice home.

The man was initially charged with murder, but changed his plea to guilty of manslaughter. Justice Reynolds had ordered a probation report. Ross, a father of two was represented by state appointed attorney, Sasha Roberts.

The prosecution case was presented by State Prosecutor, attorney-at-law Abigail Gibbs.

It was reported that the charred remains of the elderly man were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

Reports had revealed that there was an argument between Colin and his father, after which the accused collected important documents before he set the house on fire and fled the scene.

The probation report was presented by Probation Officer, Dione Douglas, during a Zoom hearing in the Berbice High Court.

The report stated that the accused was an intelligent person, who was qualified educationally, having attended secondary and technical schools. His brother stated that the two had the same father and shared a good relationship.

It is believed that the accused become annoyed after the father had stated his intention of transferring the property to him.

It was reported that the accused was an ex-police officer and was once employed with the Guyana Forestry Commission as a Monitoring Manager. He was previously convicted of simple larceny and had served a two-year jail sentence.

Investigators had received information that the accused and his father had been involved in a heated argument. During the investigation a bottle with a flammable liquid was found.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as smoke inhalation, due to exposure to the flames. The fire had reportedly started in the kitchen of the upper flat of the two-storied house.

Neighbours had heard the elderly man calling for help during the course of the fire.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Reynolds started at 22 years, but deducted five years for time spent and another five for good behaviour and the early plea.

Thus, his sentence was 12 years in jail.