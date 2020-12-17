Latest update December 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Woman killed after car slams into median

Dec 17, 2020 News

scenes from the accident

Kaieteur News – A woman was killed on Tuesday after the car which she was travelling in crashed into a median along the McDoom public road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Dead is Ameena Sooklall, 33, of Providence, EBD.
According to police, the crash took place around 22:45hrs. Injured are the driver of the car identified as a 23-year-old member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and another occupant, Alston Edwards, 26, of Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

Dead:Ameena Sooklall.

The car was reportedly heading towards Georgetown along the eastern lane of the western carriageway when the driver lost control of the car and slammed in the concrete median at McDoom.
The driver who is currently hospitalized told police that he was feeling drowsy and his eyes closed for a minute causing him to lose control.
The front of the car was mangled. Sooklall, who was reportedly sitting in the front passenger seat, along with the driver, were pinned. Other motorists passing by stopped to render assistance. The police were summoned and a seemingly unconscious Sooklall was pulled from the car. The driver and the other occupant were removed from the car as well.
An ambulance arrived shortly after and a doctor pronounced Sooklall dead on the scene while the driver and Edwards were taken to a city hospital.
Edwards was reportedly treated and sent home but the driver was admitted.

