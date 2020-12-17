West Berbice serial killer gets two life sentences

– “there is no mitigating factor that goes in your favour” – Judge

Kaieteur News – Rooplall Abrahim, called Vijai, 28, of McKenzie Street, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice and Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, who has been described as a serial killer, has received two sentences of life in prison for his atrocities. Abrahim, accused of committing murder since he was 16 years old, was facing two trials — one for a double murder and another. The murders occurred within a seven-day period back in 2016.

He appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds via zoom at the Berbice High Court where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on each occasion.

Attorney-at-law Abigail Gibbs presented the cases on behalf of the state.

Abrahim first appeared for the killing of US citizen, Arthur Doodnauth Rajkumar, 81, and his 45-year-old reputed wife, Diane Devi Chamanlall. He was accused of committing the act whilst in company with others between Friday, January 8th, and Saturday January 9th, 2016 at the deceased Lot 93 ‘A’ Bush Lot, Middle Dam, West Coast Berbice home.

He, in company with others, between Sunday January 3rd 2016 and Monday, January 4th, 2016, was also accused of the murder of Anita Baichan in the course of a furtherance of arson in relation to a dwelling house.

He was represented by state appointed attorneys Ravindra Mohabir in the double murder and Sasha Roberts in the Baichan case.

Prosecutor Gibbs in her presentation referred to a Post Mortem report which gave the cause of death for the couple as shock and haemorrhage and multiple incised wounds. The couple was badly beaten and chopped and stabbed about their bodies. Some of the wounds were about 17 centimetres long; a number of them caused fractures.

The entire house was ransacked and blood was seen splattered about which indicated that the couple was badly beaten and tortured in the house.

Abrahim in a caution statement admitted to eating chocolates and drinking beers in the couple’s home before chopping them. He also confessed to defecating in the house.

In the murder of Baichan, the accused admitted to torching and robbing the woman and her son, Moshin Khan, before setting the house on fire. The son managed to escape the inferno. The bandits, who were armed with a cutlass and knives, had tied and gagged the woman with duct tape and bound her hand and feet.

The Probation Reports which were presented by Probation Officer Tena Rigby detailed how the accused had dropped out of school at an early age and was charged with murder twice before — once whilst he was a teen.

Residents were fearful of him and were not surprised that he was charged with the crime.

Prosecutor Gibbs in her address told the court on both occasions that the sentences should fit the crime. She referred to the gruesome brutish and tortuous way in which the victims were killed even while in the comfort of their homes. An early plea, she argued, should not be an excuse for a “slap on the wrist sentence”.

Justice Reynolds before passing sentence on both occasions stated that the punishment for such crimes is life in prison. He stated that in his long years in the judiciary he has not encountered a case where the offence was so reprehensible.

The judge, referring to the brutality of the crime, stated that “This is as dastardly, brutal and brutish as it could get. Whilst listening to the Post Mortem reports, I thought I was back at school at a biology lesson.”

The judge said that the accused was lucky that the state accepted a lesser plea for such a heinous crime. He said that despite the accused early plea and the time spent in jail, he could find no mitigating factor for him.

“You seem to be overcome by some evil force of unnatural nature and can no longer control yourself. You relish in causing pain.”

In both cases Justice Reynolds sentenced the accused to life in jail with a possibility for parole after spending 25 years in jail. He stated that the sentences are separate.

The police were commended for the work they did in solving the crimes.