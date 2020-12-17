Kaieteur News – Four of Guyana’s presidents came together, but something is not adding up. These four Guyanese leaders had a lot to say on a few important things. BUT ON THE MOST IMPORTANT THING FOR GUYANA, THEY SAID NOTHING! None of the four presidents had time to talk about oil.
President Ali spoke of strengthening Guyana’s electoral system. Not bad! But he shrinks fearfully from speaking anything about strengthening the terms of the oil and mineral contracts and regulations.
Neither did our four wise presidents speak of strengthening local content policies or the country’s environmental laws.
While we squabble over electoral and constitutional reforms, our oil is being drained off, leaving us anaemic and weak.
This is the state in which all of our presidents have us. It is time for us to say no to this form of captive politics.
Something is not adding up!
Dec 17, 2020
