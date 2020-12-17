Several sponsors team with RHTYSC for Female Football tourney on East Bank Demerara

– Bakewell, Ministry of Natural Resources, Metro, Bounty Farm Ltd, Toucan Industries among them

Kaieteur News – The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS continues to offer support to the East Bank Football Association. The teams handed over three trophies, eight medals and funds for two bicycles towards the hosting of a female football tournament to Past President of the association Franklin Wilson. Foster, stated that the RHTYSC was proud to assist in the development of football as it plays a part in keeping youths away from crime and drugs. Wilson, expressed gratitude for the support and stated that the tournament would be well organised as in the past.

The club has been supporting the tournament for a while now and has pledged to continue doing so in the future. Foster disclosed that every year the RHTYSC co-sponsors over fifty sports events across the county in several sporting disciplines including football, cricket, basketball, volleyball and cycling among others.

Meanwhile, the ten teams continue to attract support for their ongoing Christmas Outreach programme which started on Sunday 6th of December. The teams- Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and Under 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under 21 and First Division intends to share out one thousand food hampers worth about $4000 each, five thousand toys, five hundred special Christmas packages and provide Christmas breakfast to hundreds of senior citizens. Additionally, the teams have also been sharing out footwear, clothing, educational and school materials as part of their largest Christmas Outreach Programme ever, since the club was founded in 1990.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Minister Vickram Bharrat, Fitzroy Mcleod, Jennifer Cipriani, Donna Todd, Leon Johnson, Bakewell, Metro, Christopher Barnwell, and Farfan and Mendes Ltd made financial contributions. The club also received toys, stationery and food products from Ansa Mcal, Baekwell, De Sinco Trading, National Milling Company (Namilco), Bounty Farm Ltd, Edward B Beharry, Toucan Industries, China Trading, Factory Price, Regal Stationery, WR Enterprise, Survival Supermarket (Duncan Street), Demerara Distillers Ltd, Guyana Lottery, Mattai Supermarket, T&R Construction among others.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that to date over seven hundred food hampers has been distributed in the first week of the programme. According to the long serving Club executive, the RHTYSC has touched the entire Berbice coastline by using the Church system to reach those most in need. Over forty churches, NGO’S and Orphanages have so far benefited from the programme including Deeper Life Assembly, St. Agnes Anglican Church, St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic, Rose Hall Wesleyan, Elohim Adventist and No71 Living Water Assembly. Over twenty cricket clubs have also receive donations of food hampers for distribution to their memberships. The team also donated a plaque with the names of all the Catholic Priests who have served the St. Francis Xavier Church during the period 1897 to 2020.

On Sunday 13th of December, the club hosted hundreds of children to their annual Christmas Party at the Area H Ground. Each child received a bag of confectionery and biscuits, educational materials, a box of food and a Christmas toy. The programme would conclude with the hosting of the annual Christmas village in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School from the 22nd to 24th of December.