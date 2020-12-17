New Amsterdam Mayor recognises outstanding cyclist

Kaieteur News – Mayor of New Amsterdam Her Worship Winifred Haywood has been an ardent sports personality and fan for most of her life and continues to show support and assist where ever possible.

On Wednesday she took time out of her busy schedule to recognize the outstanding performance of young cyclist Balram Narine by presenting him with a large trophy.

Narine, a member of the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC), reward came as a result of his outstanding performance in the recently concluded three stage time trial cycle road race.

The event, which was held by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) in Georgetown, Linden and Berbice, saw Narine placing 5th overall. He was among the first six cyclists that were rewarded by the GCF.

The presentation, which was done in the Mayors Chambers, saw her taking the opportunity to encourage Narine to continue being disciplined and striving for excellence. She is confident that he will go far in the sport.

Narine thanked Mayor Haywood and his coach, Randolph Roberts, for all the support that he has gotten over the years and vowed to continue doing his best to make everyone proud. He plans to go professional soon. He is also encouraging others to following in the footsteps of Mayor Haywood and recognise and assist the talents of young athletes. (Samuel Whyte)