Munroe says preparations almost complete for GTTA ‘restart’ tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) had earmarked today for the commencement of the ‘Restart’ tournament since the Covid-19 outbreak but after a couple hiccups, they are about 90% set to serve off this Sunday or Monday at the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) on Thomas Lands, according to GTTA head; Godfrey Munroe.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Munroe shared that though the tournament has been rescheduled a few times before, his association remains committed to ensuring that the players get some well-deserved competition.

He mentioned that there was a problem with the lighting at the facility which will be rectified by this weekend and apart from that, all systems are a go for the tournament commencement.

As stated before, the ‘restart’ tourney will have special rules of engagement and will follow strict Covid-19 protocols. And, although table tennis tournaments usually last a weekend, this event will be longer since fewer matches will be able to be contested at the venue due to not only space but because the amount of participants and persons in general at the MSC will be limited.

Some of the protocols for this tournament will include: social distancing, use of Personal Protective Equipment, wiping of balls, before every session and match, sanitising of the area, temperature checks, and asking players not to use public transportation.

The format will feature a best 16 followed by individual events where players will only show up at the venue for their matches based on their draw.

Table Tennis is considered non-contact, players were allowed to resume training in small groups since August but Sports was allowed to resumed since November 1.

Munroe noted that it is important for the players to get back into action as soon as possible since there are few important tournaments schedule for next year including the Caribbean Senior Championships, slated for Cuba in April.