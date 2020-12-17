Man gets 15 years for ‘Wings and Things’ killing

Kaieteur News – Joshua Meredith was yesterday sentenced to serve 15 years imprisonment for the unlawful killing of Gregory Garraway. Garraway was gunned down on October 2, 2016 at Wings and Things Bar on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Meredith was originally indicted for Garraway’s murder, which was committed in the course of a robbery. However when he was given a chance to plead at the High Court, Meredith pleaded not guilty to the murder charge but guilty for the lesser offence of manslaughter. He apologised for his actions in the Court before the sentence was imposed yesterday.

Added to this, a probation report read out in Court revealed some insight into Meredith’s upbringing.

The report noted that persons from his childhood community described him as a “notorious criminal”. The report also indicated that he was first convicted for armed robbery at the age of 15 and while in prison he was constantly disrespectful and disorderly. As a result, he was placed in solitary confinement and eventually transferred to the Mazaruni prison.

In a plea of mitigation, attorney Adrian Thompson had previously told the Court that his client came from a troubled background. He asked the court to consider that his client was likely influenced by the negative elements of the community he grew up in.

“He grew up in a single parent home in Warlock, East Ruimveldt, it was not an easy childhood as one would imagine but he is remorseful and plans to change his life,” the lawyer told the Court.

State prosecutor, Nafeeza Baig, had nonetheless asked the court to consider the facts of the case.

She explained that on October 2, 2016 at about 01:45hrs, Garraway was at Wings and Things Bar on Mandela Avenue; at the time he was wearing two chains around his neck. Garraway had gone into the bar to place an order.

Baig continued, “As he was crossing the street to pick up the said order, Joshua Meredith, the accused, snatched his chains, pulled a gun from his pocket, and fired a shot at Garraway.”

She noted that Meredith was subsequently pointed out during an ID parade by the brother of Garraway who was present at the time and was standing only about five feet away from him as he was shot and robbed.

According to the facts provided by the prosecutor, the autopsy later revealed that there was a gunshot wound on the abdomen of the victim.

“The cause of death was septic shock as a result of gunshot injuries to abdomen,” she said.