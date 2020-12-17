King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday at Turning Point

Kaieteur News – A number of the top local players are expected to be in action on Sunday at Turning Point Sports Club when the Twin Towers King and Queen Dominoes competition gets underway at 14:00hrs.

Entrance fee is $2,000 and players will battle for over $100,000 in cash prizes. There will also be a prize for the best female player.

The competition is being sponsored by HJ 94.1 FM, DeSinco Trading, Big Boss, Royal Castle and 5Js.

Interested players contact Clair Benjamin on 641-1069 or Barbara Marshall on 663-8280.