Intercepted Lethem Commander, ranks still on duty

– as GRA continues investigation

Region Nine Commander, Keithon King, and the two ranks intercepted on Tuesday with over 30 cases of suspected smuggled liquor are on duty. The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), however, is continuing its investigations into the matter.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Officer, Royston Andries-Junor.

The GPF also sent out a statement acknowledging that it is aware that one of its vehicles was intercepted with a quantity of suspected smuggled alcohol.

GPF stated too, that it is cognizant that King, the Commander of Region Nine, and two others were in the vehicle at the time. It further pointed out that investigations into the matter are ongoing by GRA.

King had told Kaieteur News that he left his district in the police pick-up and was heading to Georgetown. He said that he was travelling to attend the Commissioner of Police’s breakfast, which was scheduled for yesterday morning.

This newspaper was informed that GRA officers had received a tip-off about smuggling activities and decided to intercept the pick-up.

Found inside its tray, covered with a tarpaulin, was 38 cartons of which 30 were Black Stone Whisky and the remaining cases were cologne. GRA officers believe that the necessary taxes were not paid on the items.

King said, however, that the items were not being smuggled. He claimed that they are being sold right in Lethem, which borders with Brazil.

He explained that they were bought by his staffers for family and were being brought out for them. He added that the boxes were labelled with the names of its respective owners.

For a number of years now, GRA has been affixing special stamps onto alcohol imported into Guyana to show that taxes were paid.