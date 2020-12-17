Intercepted Lethem Commander, ranks still on duty

Latest update December 17th, 2020 12:29 AM
Dec 17, 2020 News
– as GRA continues investigation
Region Nine Commander, Keithon King, and the two ranks intercepted on Tuesday with over 30 cases of suspected smuggled liquor are on duty. The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), however, is continuing its investigations into the matter.
This is according to the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Officer, Royston Andries-Junor.
The GPF also sent out a statement acknowledging that it is aware that one of its vehicles was intercepted with a quantity of suspected smuggled alcohol.
GPF stated too, that it is cognizant that King, the Commander of Region Nine, and two others were in the vehicle at the time. It further pointed out that investigations into the matter are ongoing by GRA.
King had told Kaieteur News that he left his district in the police pick-up and was heading to Georgetown. He said that he was travelling to attend the Commissioner of Police’s breakfast, which was scheduled for yesterday morning.
This newspaper was informed that GRA officers had received a tip-off about smuggling activities and decided to intercept the pick-up.
Found inside its tray, covered with a tarpaulin, was 38 cartons of which 30 were Black Stone Whisky and the remaining cases were cologne. GRA officers believe that the necessary taxes were not paid on the items.
King said, however, that the items were not being smuggled. He claimed that they are being sold right in Lethem, which borders with Brazil.
He explained that they were bought by his staffers for family and were being brought out for them. He added that the boxes were labelled with the names of its respective owners.
For a number of years now, GRA has been affixing special stamps onto alcohol imported into Guyana to show that taxes were paid.
Dec 17, 2020Mohabir follows up 72 with 5-7 as GT beat E/Coast W/Dem, E/Bank contest ends in no-result A five-wicket haul from Alvin Mohabir to follow up his delightful undefeated 72 in the opening round and an...
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Kaieteur News – Every Guyanese in and out of the land was totally surprised when President Granger named Halim Majeed... more
Kaieteur News – In A Way in the World, the late Nobel Laureate, V.S. Naipaul, narrated an incident when he had just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]