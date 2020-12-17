Five injured in Berbice five-vehicle smash-up

Latest update December 17th, 2020 12:29 AM
Dec 17, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Five persons are now injured after a five-vehicle smash-up at Rising Sun, West Coast Berbice. The accident occurred at around 09:50hrs yesterday.
Rebecca Crossman and Thandie Crossman, ages 52 and 27, respectively, sustained fractured hips. Odinga Hercules, 23, a police constable, fractured his right leg while Shania Giddings, 15, sustained a fractured right arm. Kellon James also received injuries. They have all been hospitalised.
According to police, Hercules, a traffic rank, was driving his car east along the northern side of the road when the accident occurred. Giddings was a passenger in that car. Investigators reported that Hercules was speeding and decided to overtake another car and a minibus travelling in front of him.
However, while doing so he collided with the back of the car which slammed into the minibus. That car was driven by James who had Rebecca Crossman and Thandie Crossman as passengers.
Hercules reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two other cars before slamming into a light pole at the side of the road.
The injured were assisted by public-spirited citizens who took them to the Fort Wellington hospital. They were later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.
