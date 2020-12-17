Demerara Inter Association cricket

Mohabir follows up 72 with 5-7 as GT beat E/Coast

W/Dem, E/Bank contest ends in no-result

A five-wicket haul from Alvin Mohabir to follow up his delightful undefeated 72 in the opening round and an unbeaten 36 from Jaden Campbell spearheaded Georgetown to an emphatic nine-wicket over East Coast at Enmore, while East Bank and West Demerara rain affected game at Everest ended in no-result in second round action of the Demerara 50-over Inter-Association U-19 tournament yesterday.

At the Enmore Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara, Mohabir spun webs around the East Coast batsmen on a slow ‘turner’ to capture 5-7 from miserly overs in a mesmerizing spell.

He good got good support from Bryon Bowen who had 2-16 as the home team catapulted to 65 all out in 26 overs before Campbell reached the boundary five times and cleared it once in a confident unbeaten 36.

Campbell shared in an unfinished 64-run second wicket stand with Shamar Yearwood who made 26 not out with three fours and a six.

Brandon Jaikaran (3) was the lone wicket to fall when he was LBW to Chaitram Balgobin at 3-1 but the demise of Balgobin set the stage for the entertaining second wicket partnership which eased their team to their paltry target without much worry.

Earlier, East Coast opted to bat and lost their first wicket at 17 in the ninth over when Bowen removed Anthony Khan, while two runs later Dwain Dick got rid of Lakeram Ramkisoon for 10.

It was soon 27-3 when Andrew Samaroo (4) fell to Bowen but Davenanand Khemraj (5) and Romel Datterdeen steadied the ship somewhat by taking the score to 40 before Khemraj had his stumps disturbed by Marlon Boele.

However, when Datterdeen was run out for 15, which included three boundaries, East Coast were 54-5 and Datterdeen’s departure began the Mohabir show.

The wily spinner befuddled the hapless batsman as the last five wickets tumbled for 11 runs as Mohabir, who decimated the West Demerara bowlers on Monday at Everest, continues to have a wonderful tournament by dismantling the last half of the innings in quick time.

At Everest, in a game reduced to 20 overs due to overnight and morning rain, West Demerara were dismissed for 88 in 19. 5 overs as only Ushendra Balgobin (24), Andre Seepersaud (14) and Natuendra Mathura (25) reached double figures on the heavy outfield.

Movindra Dindyal was again among the wickets with 3-11 and along with Matthew Nandu who had 2-20, did the damage with the ball for East Bank who were 60-7 after 17.1 overs when the contest came to a premature end. Balgobin took three wickets and Vishal Persaud two.

The next round is set for Friday at Everest and Enmore as both games are scheduled to commence at 09: 30hrs. (Sean Devers)