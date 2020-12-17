COVID-19 death toll now at 158

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that two Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) pensioners are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities. In its update the Ministry revealed that a 93-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman both died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Their deaths have pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 158. Also it was revealed yesterday that there were 43 newly recorded cases. The Ministry’s dashboard shows the new total number of confirmed cases as 6,016.

Further, it says that 630 patients are in home isolation, 36 are in institutional isolation and seven are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

An additional 16 persons are in institutional quarantine and 41 more persons have recovered. The total number of recoveries, according to the Ministry, is 5,185.