Battered six-year-old awake and responsive

– Police awaiting advice from DPP

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Still in custody is the woman who battered her six-year-old daughter until she was unconscious, before leaving her under a mango tree. This was confirmed by Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan. He also disclosed that a file was prepared and sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed that the toddler has since regained consciousness and is responsive at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Father of the child, Steve Ramsarran, disclosed that while his daughter is awake, she is unable to eat and is speaking very little. He added that he also has another daughter with the suspect, and that child lives with him in Georgetown. Ramsarran said that it aches him to see his daughter in such a condition and he is mentally and physically exhausted, but he is staying strong for his daughter.

Ramsarran said that he is still baffled as to what may have spurred his ex-wife to assault their daughter to the extent where she was left unconscious. He added that during the time they lived together in the past, the suspect never handled their children in a violent manner.

An image circulating on Facebook shows the toddler with swollen, black and blue eyes being embraced by a relative.

The mother of the toddler confessed to beating her daughter with a piece of wood until she was unconscious, and then leaving her in a swampy area under a mango tree in Geod Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice. That confession sent shockwaves throughout the country with many giving their opinion about the events surrounding the incident.

The suspect claimed that on Sunday she took her toddler for a walk a short distance away from their home at Geod Bananen Village and her daughter “was playing in some bushes.” She told investigators that she yelled at the child to stop playing in the bushes, but after she did not heed to her demands she grabbed a piece of wood and dealt the toddler several lashes about her body.

She said she beat her daughter until she became unconscious and then left her daughter under a mango tree. She then returned and reported to her parents, who live in the same yard but in a different house that her daughter was missing.

A written statement was provided to the police.

It was on Sunday that the father was scheduled to spend quality time with his daughter and had made contact with the mother sometime around 08:00 hrs. to indicate that he will be picking up the child. According to the mother, she prepared the child for her father to pick her up and left her in the yard playing.

At the time, the child’s grandmother was at her home doing chores and last saw her about 11:30 hrs. However ,at about 12:30 hrs. when the grandfather made checks for her he did not find her.

A search party was immediately formed by relatives and friends. It was during the search that the child’s grandfather found her submerged in a swampy area, about 500 feet away from the house covered in mud. She had cuts about her face and body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who admitted her but later referred her to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she is presently admitted and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is listed as stable.