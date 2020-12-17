A stranger asking fuh police statements

Dem Boys Seh…

De blow-blow human rights organization did call for de forensic apologists…sorry anthropologists from Argentina to investigate de deaths of dem three youngsters who bin get murder in West Coast Berbice.

Dem boys did wan know wat dem anthropologists would ah do. Dem specialize in digging up bodies not solving crimes. Dem boys seh was a waste of time fuh try bring dem.

But de blow-blow organization determined. And so dem raise money fuh bring in a man fuh see whether de forensic anthropologists should come. Dem boys bin think dat de man would do he own investigation and decide whether mo investigation gan be done by the team from Argentina.

But de man shock dem boys. It look like he come hay fuh do a post mortem on de local police. Instead of he doing he own investigation, he want to see wah wuk de police do. And de man presumptuous enough fuh ask fuh all kind of reports as if he is a crime sleuth. Dem boys wan know how come nobody ain’t ask he how many murders he solve.

Dem boys wan know in which part of de world, somebody can walk off de road and demand fuh see police reports. Dem boys seh he should do he own investigation, rather dan demand fuh see wah de police discover.

Dem boys wan tell de police nah fuh give dah busy bee nothing fuh do with de police investigation. If he want forensics reports he cannot get statements and other intelligence. Leh he and he team come and do dem own wuk. Dem boys nah want see de man get any investigation document, not even de statement which de police gat which incriminate a politically-exposed person as telling one of the families fuh lie fuh mek de thing look racial.

Talk half and wait fuh see wah de blow-blow organization gan ask fuh next.