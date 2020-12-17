Latest update December 17th, 2020 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

11½ years for Plastic City man who stabbed step-daughter to death

Dec 17, 2020 News

Randolph Fitzroy Josiah.

Fenella Samuels.

Kaieteur News – Justice Navindra Singh yesterday imposed an 11 and half years sentence on 70 year old Randolph Fitzroy Josiah after he pleaded guilty to killing his step-daughter.

Josiah was initially indicted for murdering his 14- year- old step-daughter, Fenella Samuels, at Plastic City, Vreed- en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara on April 24, 2013.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter when his case came up at the High Court in Georgetown.
According to media reports, Samuels, a student of Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, was stabbed at least 21 times with a kitchen knife after he cornered her in a room at her mother’s home.
The reports claimed that police in a statement said that the teen was fatally stabbed by her step-father during a family misunderstanding.
According to the report, Mildred Rose, the mother of the dead teen said that the incident happened when Fenella came home and told her that a boy had snatched her phone.
The woman said that she accompanied her daughter and small son to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. Rose said that she returned home and she attempted to comfort her still upset daughter.
“I tell her ‘don’t fret, you will get back your phone,’ and he (the step-father) start arguing and calling her ‘whore and cross.’
The mother said that her daughter retorted by telling the suspect that he was a murderer. To this, Fenella’s step-father reportedly said, ‘I gun show you what murder is’. He subsequently attacked the teen with a knife and stabbed her multiple times about her body.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Demerara Inter Association cricket

Demerara Inter Association cricket

Dec 17, 2020

Mohabir follows up 72 with 5-7 as GT beat E/Coast W/Dem, E/Bank contest ends in no-result A five-wicket haul from Alvin Mohabir to follow up his delightful undefeated 72 in the opening round and an...
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 17, 2020

New Amsterdam Mayor recognises outstanding cyclist

New Amsterdam Mayor recognises outstanding

Dec 17, 2020

Munroe says preparations almost complete for GTTA ‘restart’ tournament

Munroe says preparations almost complete for GTTA...

Dec 17, 2020

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday at Turning Point

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday at Turning...

Dec 17, 2020

Several sponsors team with RHTYSC for Female Football tourney on East Bank Demerara

Several sponsors team with RHTYSC for Female...

Dec 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The masks have fallen off

    Kaieteur News – In A Way in the World, the late Nobel Laureate, V.S. Naipaul, narrated an incident when he had just... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]