11½ years for Plastic City man who stabbed step-daughter to death

Kaieteur News – Justice Navindra Singh yesterday imposed an 11 and half years sentence on 70 year old Randolph Fitzroy Josiah after he pleaded guilty to killing his step-daughter.

Josiah was initially indicted for murdering his 14- year- old step-daughter, Fenella Samuels, at Plastic City, Vreed- en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara on April 24, 2013.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter when his case came up at the High Court in Georgetown.

According to media reports, Samuels, a student of Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, was stabbed at least 21 times with a kitchen knife after he cornered her in a room at her mother’s home.

The reports claimed that police in a statement said that the teen was fatally stabbed by her step-father during a family misunderstanding.

According to the report, Mildred Rose, the mother of the dead teen said that the incident happened when Fenella came home and told her that a boy had snatched her phone.

The woman said that she accompanied her daughter and small son to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. Rose said that she returned home and she attempted to comfort her still upset daughter.

“I tell her ‘don’t fret, you will get back your phone,’ and he (the step-father) start arguing and calling her ‘whore and cross.’

The mother said that her daughter retorted by telling the suspect that he was a murderer. To this, Fenella’s step-father reportedly said, ‘I gun show you what murder is’. He subsequently attacked the teen with a knife and stabbed her multiple times about her body.