Teacher jailed for sexually assaulting student appeals conviction

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Three weeks after he was jailed for sexually assaulting one of his students, Mohammed Wazir Khan, an economics teacher at a private city school is appealing his conviction.
Khan was sentenced on November 26, following a trial conducted by Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Magistrate Daly ruled that there is sufficient evidence against the accused for him to be convicted for the offence and he was sentenced to three years imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of $1M.
Khan was charged with committing sexual activities with a minor and abusing a position of trust. The incident, he was charged with, occurred on March 9, 2019. It is reported that Khan braced his penis on the child’s private part and squeezed her.
However, through attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, Khan is asking the Court of Appeal to overturn his conviction based on the quality of evidence that was led at his trial. He is seeking bail pending the hearing of the appeal.
According to the lawyer, Magistrate Daly showed emotions with the victim’s evidence and thus was biased. He stated that the Magistrate made an error of law when she showed emotions.
The lawyer also asked the court to fix an early date for hearing the appeal. The matter comes up for hearing this Friday.
