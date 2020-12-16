St. Ignatius man killed in Region Eight mining pit

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old miner lost his life on Friday morning after the mining pit, which he was working in collapsed and buried him alive at St. Elizabeth Backdam, Region Eight.
Dead is Clavor Paul of St. Ignatius Village, Rupununi, Lethem, Region Nine.
According to a release issued from the Ministry of Labour, the incident occurred at around 08:30hrs.
Paul was working on an operation owned by Fitzroy English of Region Eight.
Based on the information received, the miner, Paul was at the time in the mining pit operating a “Marrock engine” when a section of the pit collapsed and covered him.
In a telephone interview with Kaieteur News, the Police Commander of Region Eight, Michael Kingston, disclosed that the body has been recovered and a post mortem examination was done.
The young miner died from multiple injuries.
He also revealed that no other workers were injured, but several statements were taken as the investigation continues.
According to the Ministry, the Occupational Safety and Health Department is currently collaborating with the Mines and Environmental Department of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
