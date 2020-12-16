Missionaries killed in highway smash-up

Kaieteur News – A couple, well known in the Christian community, both died in a tragic accident last evening on the Linden/Soesdyke highway.

Kaieteur News was told that the car in which they were travelling in ended up in the path of truck around 20:00 hrs.

The couple has been identified as Christian missionaries, Bernice Rozema, 75 and Cornelis Rozema, 79, of Hauraruni Village, a community located a mile off the Linden highway.

Cornelis was said to be the driver of the car at the time of the accident.

Kaieteur News understands that the couple was heading up the Linden Highway, when Cornelis reportedly missed a turn and drove into the path of a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Based on a live video on Facebook seen by this publication, the couple was lying on the road covered with sheets, while persons were at the scene.

Cornelis is said to be from The Netherlands, Europe, but moved here years ago.