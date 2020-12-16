Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man who lit fire to Arakaka police outpost for court today

Dec 16, 2020 News

The aftermath of the attack.

Suspect: Roscoe McIntyre

Kaieteur News – The police have been advised by the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers (DPP) to charge Roscoe McIntyre.
He is accused of setting fire to the Arakaka Police Outpost, Region One, last Friday.
He is to appear before a magistrate today on a charge of setting fire to a public building.
According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting on the incident, Roscoe was accused of breaking into a home and stealing clothes and a gasoline container.
It was that same container that McIntyre used to set the police outpost on fire.
McIntyre allegedly barricaded the door with a padlock and lit the building on fire.
At the time, police ranks were inside performing duties in the Enquiries Office. Reports are that no one was injured during the incident.
McIntyre is scheduled to appear today at the Port Kaituma Police Station, Region One, to answer to the charge via Zoom.

 

 

 

