Lethem police commander intercepted by GRA with over 30 cases of liquor

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
– claims he was bringing out for family and staff members
Kaieteur News – Many were left surprised yesterday, after law enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) intercepted the Police Commander of Region Nine with over 30 cases of liquor.
Superintendent Keithon King, was stopped along with other ranks at Linden, Region 10.
King and the ranks were heading to Georgetown in a police pickup.
Kaieteur News was told that the GRA lawmen received a tip-off of smuggling activities and decided to intercept the police vehicle.Stacked neatly and covered under a tarpaulin inside the pickup’s tray were 38 cases, of which thirty cases were bottles of Black Stone Whiskey and the rest were colognes. GRA officers believe that the necessary taxes were not paid on the items.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, King said that he was heading to Georgetown to attend the Police Commissioner’s breakfast, scheduled for this morning.
He added that the items carried in the pickup were not being smuggled. King claimed that the liquor and the cologne are being sold right in Lethem, an area that borders with Brazil.
He explained that they were bought by his staffers for family members.
“You know people does buy things and send for their families, especially at Christmas time,” he said.
He explained that the boxes even had name tags on them for its owners.
“They were being bought out for family and staff members,” he insisted.
For a number of years now, GRA has been affixing special stamps onto alcohol imported into Guyana to show that taxes were paid.
GRA enforcement officers have been stepping up their campaign.
Dec 16, 2020Mohabir, Boele shine as GT beat W/ Dem at Everest Nandu, Dindyal bowl E/ Bank to win over E/ Coast Georgetown and East Bank notched up contrasting wins when the opening round of the four-team...
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Kaieteur News – Every Guyanese in and out of the land was totally surprised when President Granger named Halim Majeed... more
Kaieteur News – In A Way in the World, the late Nobel Laureate, V.S. Naipaul, narrated an incident when he had just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]