Lethem police commander intercepted by GRA with over 30 cases of liquor

– claims he was bringing out for family and staff members

Kaieteur News – Many were left surprised yesterday, after law enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) intercepted the Police Commander of Region Nine with over 30 cases of liquor.

Superintendent Keithon King, was stopped along with other ranks at Linden, Region 10.

King and the ranks were heading to Georgetown in a police pickup.

Kaieteur News was told that the GRA lawmen received a tip-off of smuggling activities and decided to intercept the police vehicle.Stacked neatly and covered under a tarpaulin inside the pickup’s tray were 38 cases, of which thirty cases were bottles of Black Stone Whiskey and the rest were colognes. GRA officers believe that the necessary taxes were not paid on the items.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, King said that he was heading to Georgetown to attend the Police Commissioner’s breakfast, scheduled for this morning.

He added that the items carried in the pickup were not being smuggled. King claimed that the liquor and the cologne are being sold right in Lethem, an area that borders with Brazil.

He explained that they were bought by his staffers for family members.

“You know people does buy things and send for their families, especially at Christmas time,” he said.

He explained that the boxes even had name tags on them for its owners.

“They were being bought out for family and staff members,” he insisted.

For a number of years now, GRA has been affixing special stamps onto alcohol imported into Guyana to show that taxes were paid.

GRA enforcement officers have been stepping up their campaign.