Jagdeo yet to honour promise to release all oil permits two months later

Kaietuer News – Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, said on October 2 that the Government would release all the permits granted to oil companies for their development operations, but more than two months later, the production licences remain elusive.

At the time of making this commitment, the VP had been touting the Payara production licence as superior to the ones handed out by the David Granger administration for the Liza Phases One and Two developments.

Not only did the former Government keep the permits hidden, it also refused to conduct sufficient due diligence checks on the integrity of Exxon’s developments. This is evidenced by the fact that the Granger administration approved the Liza Phase One permit on the same day that it received the 1,500-page environmental impact assessment from ExxonMobil.

The Payara project is a US$9B development and the third of its kind to be spearheaded by the supermajor.

Dr. Jagdeo was so adamant that the Payara production licence is superior that he insisted that media operatives comb through the three permits to find the differences.

“So look at the petroleum licence for Liza that Trotman signed, and do a comparison with the petroleum licence for Payara that we signed,” he said… “and therein, you will see the massive improvements and how we have moved to protect our patrimony.”

He said that the improvements are there to ensure that the Payara development would be executed in a more environmentally safe manner, among other critical considerations.

When informed that the media did not receive these documents, the Vice President said that he will ensure they do.

This is not the first time the new government has made promises of transparency and failed to keep them. Despite publicly releasing the Payara production licence and accompanying environmental permit, the Government has kept the Payara review report in the dark. The review was done by a team led by the controversial Canadian consultant and ex-politician, Alison Redford.

She had been forced to resign from her post as Premier of the Canadian province of Alberta after facing staunch criticism for what was later identified as mismanagement of public funds.

Kaieteur News also discovered that Redford has benefitted from tens of thousands of Canadian dollars donated to her political party by an ExxonMobil subsidiary, called Imperial Oil. These issues raise doubts about the integrity of Redford’s work.

Her review led the government to approve a licence with terms which did not outright prohibit the dumping of produced water in the ocean and the flaring of toxic gas.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, had said that the findings of the review would be made public. Three months later, it has not been published.

Politicians on the other side of the aisle have also made promises to fess up to the nation, but ended up not keeping them.

Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, was pressed on the matter of the Coalition’s silence on oil and gas matters three months ago, and he told reporters that he was assembling a team of persons with responsibility for the petroleum sector for a special oil press conference.

Pressed on this oil issues multiple times, the politician later insisted that Kaieteur News seems to know more than him on these issues.

When the Alliance for Change (AFC) was asked about this promised press conference, its General Secretary, David Patterson, said that he did not know about such a press conference, despite being shadow minister for oil and gas.

The promised press conference is especially urgent, since the Coalition’s failure to properly investigate the giveaways of the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks has signaled complicity in the loss of billions of dollars in much needed revenue to the state.