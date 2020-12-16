‘Flushing’ remanded for killing Triumph man

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old labourer of Kadoo Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday remanded for the murder of Christopher Findlay called ‘Andy,’ a 50-year-old man of Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.
The accused, Parmanan Rambarran called ‘Flushing,’ made his appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Roshell Liverpool.He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on December 11, 2020, at Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Findlay.
Findlay was discovered in bed with wounds to his body.Rambarran was remanded and the matter was adjourned to February 1, 2021, for report.
According to the police, Findlay was killed between 08:00 hrs. and 12:00 hrs. at his home.
The man was last seen alive around 08:00 hrs. by his neighbour. On the day in question, the defendant and Findlay had a misunderstanding, with resulted in a physical altercation. The defendant reportedly armed himself with a knife, which he used to allegedly stab Findlay several times about his face and hand.
After the altercation, Findlay walked into his house and sat on his bed. When the neighbour returned from work about 12:00 hrs., he decided to check on Findlay and that’s when he discovered the man lying in bed, motionless.
An alarm was raised and Findlay was taken to the Beterverwagting Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was transported to the Lyken’s Funeral Home and the matter was reported.
The defendant was later arrested and subsequently charged with murder.
