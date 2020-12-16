Drunk Ministry driver in custody after accident with salesman

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A salesman is now in a critical condition, after he was struck down by a speeding driver, who was driving under the influence of alcohol.
It so happens that the minibus forms part of a fleet of vehicles owned by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.
The incident occurred on Monday evening, at Plantain Walk, Public Road, West Bank Demerara.
The injured man has been identified as Basil Persaud, 57, of Lot C Middle Street, Pouderoyen.
According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 20:20 hrs. on Monday.
Reports are that minibus, PWW 1958, was being driven by Joshua Charles, 40, of Best Village, West Coast Demerara.
Based on information received, the bus was traveling north along the western side of the road at a fast rate. The vehicle collided with Persaud, who was reportedly crossing the road at the time. As a result of the collision, Persaud fell. He was subsequently picked up in a conscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. As a result of the accident, Persaud’s left hand and foot are broken.
The police later conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver – his alcohol content was 60 and 61 micrograms – over the legal limit. He was taken into custody.
Dec 16, 2020Mohabir, Boele shine as GT beat W/ Dem at Everest Nandu, Dindyal bowl E/ Bank to win over E/ Coast Georgetown and East Bank notched up contrasting wins when the opening round of the four-team...
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Kaieteur News – Every Guyanese in and out of the land was totally surprised when President Granger named Halim Majeed... more
Kaieteur News – In A Way in the World, the late Nobel Laureate, V.S. Naipaul, narrated an incident when he had just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]