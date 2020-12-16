Drunk Ministry driver in custody after accident with salesman

Kaieteur News – A salesman is now in a critical condition, after he was struck down by a speeding driver, who was driving under the influence of alcohol.

It so happens that the minibus forms part of a fleet of vehicles owned by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, at Plantain Walk, Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

The injured man has been identified as Basil Persaud, 57, of Lot C Middle Street, Pouderoyen.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 20:20 hrs. on Monday.

Reports are that minibus, PWW 1958, was being driven by Joshua Charles, 40, of Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

Based on information received, the bus was traveling north along the western side of the road at a fast rate. The vehicle collided with Persaud, who was reportedly crossing the road at the time. As a result of the collision, Persaud fell. He was subsequently picked up in a conscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. As a result of the accident, Persaud’s left hand and foot are broken.

The police later conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver – his alcohol content was 60 and 61 micrograms – over the legal limit. He was taken into custody.