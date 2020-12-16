Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Cumberland man, 60, dies in two-motorcycle collision

Dec 16, 2020 News

Kaieteur News –  60-year-old is dead following an accident on the Cumberland Public Road, East Canje, yesterday around noon.
Dead is Clifton Sukhoo of Lot 70 New Street, Cumberland, East Canje. Another motorcyclist is currently hospitalised with serious injuries.
According to the police, Sukhoo was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane on his motorcycle while motorcycle that was being handled by a 35-year-old was proceeding in the same direction. That second motorcycle was behind Sukhoo and moving at a fast rate.

Kaieteur News was informed that Sukhoo stopped at the centre of the road and was about to turn east when the front of the other motorcycle collided with his.
Both cyclists lost control after the collision and they were both thrown off their motorcycles and unto the road surface.
They were picked up in an unconscious state and take to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Sukhoo was pronounced dead.
The other rider was admitted in a serious condition.
Meanwhile, brother of the deceased, Mahadeo Jattan, is calling for justice for his brother.
“I want justice for me brother because we gon tek we option.”
He disclosed that his brother was parked on the street and the other motorcycle hit him. He disclosed that his brother left to repair his motorcycle and was returning home when he was hit. “…Is a dead man I fetch in my car trunk…dead brother…”
Jattan also mentioned that his brother lost his child to suicide about three months ago.
The body of Sukhoo is at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).

 

 

 

