Cop now slapped with manslaughter charge in Mandela shooting

Kaieteur News – One of cops who was previously on remand for the murder of an unarmed civilian, Cecil Sampat, 39, was officially slapped with a manslaughter charge yesterday.

Sampat, along with three other individuals, were in a car which came under rapid gunfire from patrol ranks on July 25, along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. Sampat and the driver of the car, Winston Frazer, received multiple gunshot wounds. The driver survived but has been left paralyzed.

Sampat, however, had died on August 5, while being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Appearing at the Georgetown Magistrate Court yesterday, for a second time, to answer for his death was Constable Troy Monroe, 25.

The manslaughter charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.It is alleged that on July 25, he participated in the wrongful killing of an unarmed man.

He was granted $150,000 bail and is expected to return to court on January 5, 2021.

Monroe and another officer, Corporal Godwin Thomas, were previously charged on August 14 with Sampat’s murder. After spending two months behind bars on remand, they were released on November 27.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) instructed that their murder charge be reduced to manslaughter. The case against them was discontinued and they were released on $500,000 bail each as they waited to be officially recharged.

This newspaper learnt, however, that the DPP sent back the case file with specific instructions for investigators. DPP advised that only Monroe be charged with manslaughter. The detectives were further instructed to complete their investigations by including the ballistic evidence of the shooting. When that is completed, they must return the file for further advice on what charge is suitable for Thomas.

This media house was informed as well that a third cop is expected to be charged for Sampat’s death. Sources told Kaieteur News that he is a presidential guard who was reportedly off duty at the time of the shooting.

Sampat and his friends had reportedly gone bar hopping that evening on July 25. He was reportedly heading home at the time when cops opened fire on the car, which he was traveling in.

Cops had claimed that men in the car opened fire on them but no firearm was found in the men’s possession to corroborate their statement.