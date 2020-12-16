Christmas cancel

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
De way things going with de coronavirus in Guyana, it looks like we gan gat to cancel Christmas. For the past seven days dem had 270 cases. This means that we can expect a deadly Christmas weekend with about 10 persons dying from coronavirus complications.
Dem boys thinking that perhaps we should join dem other countries wah decide fuh cancel Christmas. The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are moving into lockdown mode. Some of the biggest cities in the world, Toronto and London deh pun lockdown till the early weeks of the New Year.
America had almost 200,000 cases yesterday alone and nearly 3,000 persons fall dead. California, one of the worst affected states, is going on a limited lockdown. Other places in the world are throwing a damper on Christmas.
A wet blanket thrown pun Guyana Christmas since March. Dem wah try fuh thief de elections fuh five months put de whole country in problems. Dem had a virtual lockdown fuh five months during which time people suffer and de economy get battered. And things get so bad that even without a lockdown, Christmas looking like a damp squib.
And some of dem scamps wah try fuh steal elections, still looking forward fuh gift. Dem get accustomed over the past five years to dem businessmen sending liquor and other gifts fuh Christmas. Dem fridge does be overflowing Christmas Day. Dem hoping de same thing happen this year.
Dem nah know that when it comes to dem businessman, out of power mean out of sight. Dem gat nothing fuh get because dem businessman know way fuh hang dem mouth and deliver dem gifts.
Talk half and nah sorry fuh election thief man wah pot gan empty this Christmas.
