Canje mom admits to beating, dumping child, and then reporting her missing

Kaieteur News – The community of Geod Bananen, East Canje, Berbice, is in shock after news broke that a 25-year-old mother confessed to beating her six-year-old daughter unconscious, and then reporting her missing.

In a gripping confession to the police, the mother, Drupattie Balkarran, claimed that on Sunday she took her daughter on a walk, a short distance away from their home at Geod Bananen Village and her daughter “was playing in some bushes.”

She told investigators that she yelled at the child, Janita Ramsarran, to stop playing in the bushes, but after she did not heed to her demands, she grabbed a piece of wood and dealt her several lashes about her body.

She told investigators that she beat her daughter until she became unconscious and then left her under a mango tree. She then returned and reported to her parents, who live in the same yard but a different household that her daughter was missing.

A written statement was provided to the police and the child remains hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital, luckily in a stable condition.

Reports are that the six-year-old of Geod Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice lives with her mother, a housewife, of the same address. The grandparents of the child also live in the same yard but at a separate home. The child’s father is separated from the mother of the child.

It was on Sunday that the father was scheduled to spend quality time with his daughter and had made contact with the mother sometime around 8:00 am to indicate that he will be picking up the child.

According to the mother, she prepared the child for her father to pick her up and left her in the yard playing.

At the time, the child’s grandmother was at her home doing chores. She last saw her grand-daughter about 11:30 hrs. However at about 12:30 hrs., when the grandfather made checks for her, he did not find her.

A search party was immediately formed by relatives and friends.

It was during the search that the child’s grandfather found her submerged in a swampy area, about five hundred feet away from the house, covered in mud. She had cuts about her face and body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted her as a patient.

The child was later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she is presently admitted and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is listed as stable.

The mother was questioned and broke down, admitting to what happened.