Bids opens for Health Ministry’s head office; Environmental Assessment of Kumu Hydro-electric Project

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 60 ¬¬¬¬-bids for six government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the procurement of consultancy services for design and supervision of civil works: Upgrade of three regional hospitals on the West Demerara and in Bartica; the Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for Kumu 1.5HW Hydroelectric Project; as well as the construction of remaining works to the Ministry of Health’s Head Office.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Guyana Defense Force (GDF) – Supply and delivery of motor vehicle and ambulances
Ministry of Health (MoH) – Consultancy services for design and supervision of civil works: upgrade of three regional hospitals, namely on the West Demerara and in Bartica
Construction of remaining works to Head Office, phase one
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) – Construction of concrete/ chain-link fence at Fort Wellington
Provision of services in one lot: sanitary disposal services; lot two: termite treatment/ pest control services
Provision of services for the maintenance of air condition units
Construction of concrete/ chain-link fence and guard hut at Kamarang, Region Seven
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) – Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for Kumu 1.5HW Hydroelectric Project
Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) – Enclosure of canteen at their head office
Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) – Supply, delivery and testing of one new super long reach hydraulic excavator for the MMA/ADA
Dec 16, 2020Mohabir, Boele shine as GT beat W/ Dem at Everest Nandu, Dindyal bowl E/ Bank to win over E/ Coast Georgetown and East Bank notched up contrasting wins when the opening round of the four-team...
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
Kaieteur News – Every Guyanese in and out of the land was totally surprised when President Granger named Halim Majeed... more
Kaieteur News – In A Way in the World, the late Nobel Laureate, V.S. Naipaul, narrated an incident when he had just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]