Bids opens for Health Ministry’s head office; Environmental Assessment of Kumu Hydro-electric Project

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 60 ¬¬¬¬-bids for six government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.

Notable projects included the procurement of consultancy services for design and supervision of civil works: Upgrade of three regional hospitals on the West Demerara and in Bartica; the Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for Kumu 1.5HW Hydroelectric Project; as well as the construction of remaining works to the Ministry of Health’s Head Office.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Guyana Defense Force (GDF) – Supply and delivery of motor vehicle and ambulances

Ministry of Health (MoH) – Consultancy services for design and supervision of civil works: upgrade of three regional hospitals, namely on the West Demerara and in Bartica

Construction of remaining works to Head Office, phase one

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) – Construction of concrete/ chain-link fence at Fort Wellington

Provision of services in one lot: sanitary disposal services; lot two: termite treatment/ pest control services

Provision of services for the maintenance of air condition units

Construction of concrete/ chain-link fence and guard hut at Kamarang, Region Seven

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) – Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for Kumu 1.5HW Hydroelectric Project

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) – Enclosure of canteen at their head office

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) – Supply, delivery and testing of one new super long reach hydraulic excavator for the MMA/ADA