95 long-serving GuySuCo employees honoured

Latest update December 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Ninety-five (95) employees of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) were yesterday awarded for 40-plus years of service.
The awardees are from the Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt estates and the Head Office.
The ceremony was hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, delivered the feature address, while GuySuCo’s Chief Executive Officer, Sasenarine Singh made brief remarks.
