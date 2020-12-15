Latest update December 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Winston Brassington heads gas-to-shore taskforce

Dec 15, 2020

Head of the Gas-to-Shore Taskforce, Winston Brassington.

Kaieteur News – Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL), Winston Brassington, now heads the gas-to-shore taskforce, which will be responsible for bringing natural gas to shore.
According to the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, during the Consideration of Current and Capital Expenditure for the 2020 budget debates, this taskforce, “Will look at the previous study to see how it fits into our policies and programmes to bring gas to shore.”
The working group will focus on the enhancement of the legal framework, capacity building of key institutions, and project management. “It will also look at power generation utilized from this project as early as possible, so Guyanese can have cheaper and more efficient supply,” the Minister had said.
The task force will comprise members from key agencies. The cost of consultations and logistics for the group has been allocated in the budget.
“The task force will be members who are already in the system, for example, EPA, GGMC and other agencies, so they will not be paid a salary, the expenses will basically be for logistics, project management, consultations and meetings, but not remuneration,” the Minister had said.

