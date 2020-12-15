Triumph man was beaten to death -Autopsy reveals

Kaieteur News – An autopsy report has revealed that the 50-year-old man, who was found dead in his home on Friday last, was beaten to death.

Christopher Findlay of Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara was discovered by his neighbour lying motionless in his bed around 12:00hrs that day.

Experts who visited the scene noted that he sustained wounds to his left eye, face and elbow. A post mortem yesterday confirmed that he died due to blunt trauma to the head.

Detectives believe that the killer used a heavy object to hit Findlay’s head sometime between 08:00 and 12:00hrs that day.

Cops have since arrested a suspect they believe might have beaten Findlay to death.

The man has since been identified as a labourer, 29, of Kadoo Street, Triumph. The suspect and Findlay reportedly had a misunderstanding prior to the discovery of his body.

He remains in police custody as investigations continue.