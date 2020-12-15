Kaieteur News – We at the Kaieteur News Network say to the seven leading sons of Guyana: oil is our future. It is not a seven-day wonder. And neither are we at Kaieteur News a seven-day wonder. We tell all Guyana why, as we enlighten these seven men, too.
This oil is Guyana’s future; it is many people’s hope for generations to come. It is more than gold, timber and fisheries combined.
Silence and sitting on one’s hands are not options for the seven of them: not Former Presidents David Granger or Donald Ramotar or Bharrat Jagdeo; not former Ministers Robert Persaud and Raphael Trotman; not President Irfaan Ali; and not Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon. Silence is not an option for us either.
Many powerful companies, powerful people, and powerful places around the world pin a significant part of their future prospects on this oil of ours. They know more about our oil than we do. We must know much more; told more. We, who are poor, have more of our future invested and dependent on this oil. Silence is not an option for us. Playing hide and seek is not an option. Playing at ignorance is not an option; not for them, not for us.
We point to Trinidad, which a world class expert noted left a loophole open, and our neighbours lost a staggering US$17B in under a decade. We do not want to, nor should we, lose that kind of money because of our leadership’s negligence, or failure to have political will. The silence of these seven political figures confirms negligence, incompetence, and things that do not speak to either prudence or intelligence.
We want to hear about this oil. We call on the sitting president, former presidents, and former ministers: tell the nation everything! Tell all the people all the truths about our oil. And remember: we are not going away, or fading away.
The seven leading sons of Guyana
Dec 15, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
