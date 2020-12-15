One remanded, accomplice still at large

Man shot dead over motorcycle…

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects accused of murdering Peter Gonsalves, 60, on December 7, 2020 for his motorcycle was remanded yesterday. His accomplice, however, is still at large.

Appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, was former murder accused, Kacey Heliger, 28, of Shell Road, Kitty.

It was alleged that on December 7, 2020 he murdered Gonsalves at Garnett Street, Kitty, during the furtherance of a robbery.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge, and is expected to return to court on January 11, 2021.

Heliger, however, is no stranger to the law. He was previously accused of murdering a money changer, Shawn Nurse, in 2018, but the charge against him was dismissed in 2019 and he walked free.

One year later, he is behind bars again for murder.

Kaieteur News had reported that Gonslaves was killed around 21:30 hrs. in front of Red Bar by bandits who had reportedly trailed him on a motorcycle. Heliger was subsequently arrested and later identified during an ID parade, as one of the men who allegedly shot Gonsalves several times and stole his XR black and white Honda motorcycle.

That tragic night, Gonsalves, a construction worker of Pere Street, Kitty, had left home with one of his workers, Ravindra Ramlakhan, 18, on his motorcycle. The two had left in search of cigarettes.

Kaieteur News was told that while riding along the roadway, Gonsalves had noticed the bandits trailing him. While in the vicinity of Red Bar located on Garnett Street, he decided to stop.

The bandits pulled up alongside him on their motorcycle, and the pillion rider of that bike jumped off and approached them.

The bandit reportedly pushed Gonsalves off his motorcycle, and tried to take hold of it. He put up a fight and the bandit riddled him with bullets in retaliation. The bandit then hopped on to Gonsalves’ motorcycle, started it and rode off with his accomplice.