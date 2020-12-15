Man found dead after visiting girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Last seen alive leaving his girlfriend’s home, a man was yesterday found dead along the Bachelor’s Adventure Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police, the body of Keith Andrew Willis, 23, a mason of Bachelor’s Adventure, was discovered around 06:10hrs. Crime scene experts reported that the corpse was found lying on the roadway with a single stab wound to the neck.

Detectives believe that Willis was attacked and murdered sometime after 23:00hrs on Monday.

Willis popularly known as ‘Ghandie’ had left his home on Sunday afternoon to attend a football tournament in the Bachelor’s Adventure community. Around 20:30 hrs, police were told, the competition ended and Willis went to visit his girlfriend in Paradise Housing Scheme also on the East Coast of Demerara. He spent a few hours there and around 23:00hrs that night he left for home. Willis, however, never reached his destination.

Early yesterday, a resident of the Bachelor’s Adventure community saw Willis lying motionless on the roadway while on the way to work. That resident alerted police who arrived shortly after to remove Willis’ body. It was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to be examined by a doctor before being sent to the morgue.